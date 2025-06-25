Greek seafarers end strike on Patras-Igoumenitsa-Italy ferry route after agreement is reached

The Association of Passenger Shipping Companies (SEEN) and the Panhellenic Union of Merchant Shipping Seamen (PENEN) reached an agreement on Wednesday to end the strike action on Greek-flagged ships sailing the Greece-Italy route.

Following the signing of the Collective Labor Agreement with the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO), as well as the agreement between the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies (SEEN) and PNO on June 4, 2025, regarding the reinforcement of crew compositions on vessels operating the Greece–Italy route (as detailed in the related letter from the SEEN president to the PNO Secretary-General), ship captains of these vessels are now authorized to grant leave and temporarily discharge seafarers upon their request, with a corresponding entry in the seaman’s book, allowing for their reemployment after the leave ends.

Additionally, a minimum number of freight vehicles per ship is established—based on each ship’s capacity—for the payment of the loading and unloading allowance.

“The agreement reached between PENEN – SEEN – Attica Group and Grimaldi resolves a series of institutional, economic and sectoral problems. Seafarers are returning to the ships with pride, dignity and a strong sense of achievement,” according to the announcement.