Icon Energy expands its fleet

Icon Energy Corp., owned by Ismini Panagiotidou, continues the expansion of its fleet, as it has announced the acquisition of the bulk carrier Charlie, an eco bulk carrier built in 2020.

The ship was delivered to the listed shipping company on June 21, 2025. “We are pleased to welcome M/V Charlie to the Icon fleet and wish it calm seas. With the ship ready to contribute immediately to our revenues, Icon remains focused on further expanding its fleet through disciplined and opportunistic acquisitions,” emphasized Ismini Panagiotidis, president and CEO of the shipping company.

The vessel, an Ultramax type, is equipped with scrubbers and is currently under a time charter with a reliable dry bulk shipping company for a period of 9 to 12 months. The daily charter rate is variable and linked to the Baltic Supramax Index.

“In addition to the daily charter rate, Icon will also receive a share of the fuel cost savings achieved by the charterer through the use of the vessel’s scrubbers,” the company emphasized. Icon currently owns two more cargo vessels.