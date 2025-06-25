LAMDA Flisvos Marina: First marina in Europe – First company in Greece to receive EFQM 6-star rating

LAMDA Flisvos Marina, a subsidiary of the LAMDA Development group, announced the acquisition of the “Recognised by EFQM – 6 Star” certification.

It was awarded by the international organization European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), through the Institute for Sustainability & Sustainable Development (INBIAN), the exclusive national representative of EFQM in Greece and Cyprus.

This distinction makes Flisvos Marina the only European marina, and the first Greek company to achieve the top recognition from the international organization EFQM, confirming, according to the company, its consistent commitment to quality, innovation and sustainable business development.

Until now, LAMDA Flisvos Marina held the EFQM 5 Star certification, with this year’s upgrade sealing the continuous progress and pursuit of excellence at every level of its operation.

This new recognition strengthens the company’s position as a reference point in the marina and marine tourism industry, both in Greece and internationally, rewarding strategic investments in technology, infrastructure upgrades, environmental responsibility and continuous improvement of the services provided.

CEO of LAMDA Flisvos Marina and Managing Director of LAMDA Marinas, Stavros Katsikadis, stated: “There are no limits to business excellence. It is a way of thinking and acting that is experienced by the entire company – its employees, leadership and partners.

Obtaining the EFQM – 6 Star certification reflects our culture of continuous improvement and our focus on sustainable development.

We continue to upgrade our services, strengthen our footprint in the community and implement innovations in technology and corporate social responsibility.”

EFQM, based in Brussels since 1989, is a leading organization in the field of quality management and business excellence, working with more than 50,000 organizations worldwide.