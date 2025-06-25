Piraeus finances the world’s first LR2-type tanker with wind energy

Piraeus Bank finances the world’s first LR2-type tanker that harnesses wind energy, marking a new era of sustainable shipping.

The British shipping company Union Maritime Ltd. delivered the newly built vessel “Brands Hatch,” the world’s first Aframax LR2 tanker to utilize wind energy in order to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. Piraeus Bank financed the acquisition of the vessel, participating in the new era of sustainable shipping that utilizes wind energy.

The launch of “Brands Hatch”, named after the famous Kent motor racing circuit, took place on Wednesday, June 11 in Shanghai. The innovative tanker, with a capacity of 115,000 DWT, is equipped with three 37.5-meter WindWings®, which were developed by the UK-based company BAR Technologies.

The wind-powered propulsion is expected to reduce the ship’s fuel consumption by approximately 1,200 tons per year, which is equivalent to a reduction of over 3,800 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

With a portfolio of around 5 billion dollars, Piraeus finances all sectors of shipping, supporting efforts for a green transition and entry into the new era of sustainable shipping.