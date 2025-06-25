Marco Med Forum 2025: The future of ports is green, smart, connected with Artificial Intelligence

Focusing on the digital transformation of ports and the maritime supply chain, Global Spatial Technology Systems (GSTS) organized the first MARCO MED Forum, at the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation in Piraeus, under the theme “Smarter Coordination. Greener Shipping. AI-Powered Ports”, marking the strategic strengthening of its presence in the European market.

GSTS, a global maritime IT company, presented its innovative OCIANA® platform, which offers real-time predictions for critical decision-making, leveraging ship, cargo, port and environmental data. The system supports entities such as terminal operators, shipping companies, logistics, security organizations and public authorities.

Supply Chain Solutions Director Andrew Black described OCIANA® as a “ship-port collaboration tool”, while Chief Product Officer Robert Marshy focused on the contribution of artificial intelligence to risk prediction and enhancing maritime safety.

The company’s CEO Richard Kolacz said: “We are proud to host MARCO MED in Piraeus, one of the most important port hubs in the Mediterranean.

Through the forum, we promote public-private collaboration and highlight the power of technology for a more sustainable and resilient shipping.”

The forum served as a meeting point for shipping, innovation and education stakeholders, laying the foundations for the modernization of port operations and the shaping of a “smart” maritime future.

The event, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy and the Hellenic Ports Association, was organized by the Canadian maritime technology company Global Spatial Technology Systems (GSTS), focusing on the use of artificial intelligence and innovation in the supply chain and maritime risk management.