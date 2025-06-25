Theon International secures 50 million euros in new orders

THEON International has received new orders of 50 million euros.

According to the company, the majority of the new orders are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and the increasing demand for digital products is expected to lead to additional orders in the near future, enhancing the prospects for achieving the maximum revenue target, which has been set at 430 million euros. The total value of orders has already exceeded 160 million euros in 2025, incorporating additional purchase options of approximately 100 million euros.

As Philippe Mennicken, Deputy CEO and Business Development Director of THEON, emphasized “the first half of the year was characterized by intense activity. The start of the second half finds the company in a strong strategic position to secure new significant orders, in line with forecasts. Our customers express high levels of satisfaction with the performance of the new A.R.M.E.D. digital systems, which are expected to be the fastest growing area of our product portfolio.”

These new orders concern a wide range of the company’s products and come mainly from small-scale tenders and direct assignments, with a focus on the European market. With these new orders, THEON has exceeded the deliveries of the first half of 2025, while at the same time expecting results from larger international tenders, with the A.R.M.E.D. digital systems at the forefront. (ecosystem of interconnected augmented reality devices).