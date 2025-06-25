AEGEAN named Best Regional Airline in Europe at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025

AEGEAN has been named the “Best Regional Airline in Europe” at the prestigious World Airline Awards 2025 for the 14th consecutive year and 15th time overall in its 26 years of operation, highlighting the continuing trust and preference of the passengers, as recognized through the International Airline Rating Organization Survey.

AEGEAN has also been nominated 4th in the ranking for “Best Regional Airline in the World” while it is consistently listed among the “100 leading airlines worldwide”. The award event was held on June 17, 2025 in the iconic Air and Space Museum at the Paris Air Show, where cabin crew and representatives of the company were present to receive this honorary distinction.

Pepi Stamati, AEGEAN’s Chief People & Corporate Affairs Officer, commented: “We are particularly happy to have won the award for Best Regional Airline in Europe for yet another year. A recognition that belongs to all the people of AEGEAN, who with consistency, professionalism and dedication offer a special travel experience to every passenger every day, with care and a smile. I would like to thank them warmly, as well as our passengers, who have trusted us and chosen us throughout the years. We remain committed to the continuous improvement of our services, so as to always meet the needs and expectations of our passengers.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: “AEGEAN Airlines’ repeated success in this category reflects the strong passenger appreciation for their product and service quality. Travellers continue to value the reliable operation, quality of onboard experience, and consistent service delivery.”