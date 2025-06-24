Nebis (OTE): We respect everyone; we will address any challenges that may occur

“We respect everyone and we fear no one. We are absolutely confident that we will address any challenges that may occur,” OTE Chairman and CEO Kostas Nebis pointed out, speaking to shareholders during the regular general meeting and answering a question regarding PPC’s entry into telecommunications.

“PPC has so far been active in a small part of the territory. Our position is known to our competitors. We respect everyone and we fear no one. We carry many years of know-how, we have built infrastructure, we have a wide range of services that cover a huge spectrum (telephony, internet, television, etc.). We have also entered new areas beyond telecommunications services that provide privileges to our subscribers. We are also a member of the large Telekom group, which increases our expertise and therefore we are absolutely confident that we will respond to any problem that may occur.”

2/3 of the country with fiber optic by 2027

Nebis reiterated OTE’s commitment to build Greece’s digital future by covering 2/3 of the country with FTTH (fiber to the home and business) by 2027.

As he said, “the plan also includes investments in Ultra-Fast Broadband Infrastructure in semi-urban and rural areas of the country, which are of vital importance. Today, we have already reached 1.8 million households and businesses, while we aim to reach 2.1 million by the end of the year.”

Nebis pointed out that “our priority remains investments in leading networks and digital services for the benefit of customers, society and the country. We maintain our commitment to offering a leading customer experience, leading in Gigabit networks and further transforming the company’s operations, leveraging the benefits of artificial intelligence” while noting that OTE will continue to leverage its competitive advantages “aiming at maintaining our leading position and accelerating the growth rate in the coming years.”

The head of the OTE Group stated optimistically and this is because:

• “Because we have decades of experience and know-how in the telecommunications sector. We have invested billions to build both the access network and the backbone network, which especially in the fixed line are almost completely underground, ensuring the uninterrupted provision of quality service.

• Because we provide a comprehensive portfolio of leading services: internet, fixed and mobile telephony, television, as well as non-telecommunication services, offering competitive privileges and discounts through Magenta ONE.”

The dividend that the general meeting has been called to decide is 72.16 cents per share, and as Nebis also said “we await the relevant approvals for the completion of the sale of our activities in Romania, and depending on the result we will appropriately adjust the remuneration of shareholders.”