Alpha Bank and UniCredit cooperation is a vote of confidence

The cooperation between Alpha Bank and Unicredit is a message of confidence in the Greek economy, as emphasized in the meetings held by the heads of the two credit institutions with the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Deputy Prime Minister Nikos Hatzidakis and the Governor of the Bank of Greece Yannis Stournaras.

The discussions focused on the strategic importance of the cooperation between Alpha Bank and UniCredit, the long-term prospects of the Greek economy, as well as Greece’s expanding role in the broader development path of the Eurozone and the effort to promote the European banking union.

In this context, it was emphasized that cross-border cooperation between European banks is a crucial pillar of stability, especially in an environment of increasing geopolitical tensions and regional uncertainty. Strengthening transnational cooperation not only consolidates market confidence, but also maximizes the ability of the European financial system to respond collectively and effectively to external shocks.

Strategic partnership

The Italian CEO, Andrea Orcel, noted that “your consistent leadership in attracting greater investment to Greece and in deepening European integration – particularly in terms of promoting the banking union and the unification of capital markets – has been decisive.”

On his part, the CEO of Alpha Bank Group, Vasilis Psaltis, emphasized the following: “The expansion of this partnership not only creates new opportunities for Greek businesses, giving them access to the wider European market, but also brings UniCredit’s valuable experience in offering products that enhance innovation and support sustainable development closer to the citizens of our country.”