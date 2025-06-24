Passenger traffic in Greek airports soared 6.4% in January-May

Passenger traffic rose by 6.4% in January-May 2025 across all airports in the country. Specifically, passenger traffic at Greek airports reached 21,830,648, compared to 20,518,545 passengers during the same period in 2024.

As for aircraft arrivals and departures, for both domestic and international flights, across the total of 39 airports in the country, an increase of 5.2% was recorded during the first five months of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

In particular, a total of 177,397 flights were conducted during January-May 2025, compared to 168,604 flights last year.

Passenger traffic at the 24 airports managed by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) increased by 8.2% in the first five months of 2025.

According to data from the HCAA, passenger traffic at the 24 managed airports (Heraklion, Kalamata, Alexandroupolis, Limnos, Astypalaia, Ioannina, Chios, Kozani, Kastoria, Karpathos, Kythira, Milos, Skyros, Nea Anchialos, Paros, Syros, Araxos, Naxos, Kalymnos, Ikaria, Kastelorizo, Kasos, Leros, Sitia) also showed an increase of 8.2% in the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Specifically, the total number of passengers (arrivals and departures, domestic and international) amounted to 2,708,965 from January to May 2025, compared to 2,504,584 in 2024.