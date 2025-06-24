Piraeus Port Authority sends a message of solidarity

The historic sailing ship “Nave Italia” was welcomed on June 18 at the port of Piraeus by Piraeus Port Authority S.A. The ship remained docked at the cruise pier until the end of the week. During its stay in the port, it hosted children and young people with mental and emotional difficulties, in the context of a unique therapeutic and educational experience at sea.

Faithful, as it noted, to the values of inclusion, contribution and social cohesion, PPA S.A. supports this important action, providing various facilities.

On Wednesday, June 18, the ship was visited by the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Greece, confirming the emblematic importance of the mission of “Nave Italia” and honoring the Greek-Italian cooperation in the field of social solidarity.

“Nave Italia”, a brig-type sailing ship, 61 meters long and with a sail area of 1,300 square meters, is considered the largest ship of its category in the world and has belonged to the Italian Navy since 2007.

The crew, in collaboration with the Foundation’s specialized scientific and pedagogical team, implements innovative marine therapy programs (adventure therapy), enhancing the self-esteem, team spirit and mental empowerment of children and young people experiencing psychosocial challenges.