Kikilias: Security in ports is a priority

The first conference of the Hellenic Union of Tugboat, Salvage, Anti-Pollution, and Offshore Support Vessel Owners was held at the Stone Warehouse of PPA S.A. in Piraeus.

The event highlighted the need to modernize the tugboat fleet, as well as the importance of ensuring safety and protecting the marine environment.

The conference was opened by the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, underlining that the issue of port safety is a major issue for the ministry.

He also announced the updating of the safety framework for towing operations and ports, with the aim of enhancing safety and preventing accidents.

He pointed out that “the role of tugs, in combination with anti-pollution policy and search and rescue, creates a framework that enhances the safety of our seas.”

Referring to coastal shipping, Kikilias noted that increased inspections have been carried out. He added that the intensification of these inspections will continue throughout the summer period, as the government aims to ensure the quality of services to passengers and tourists.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Association, the French Bureau Veritas and the shipbuilding group Onex, for the construction of 20 new tugboats, which will strengthen the Greek fleet.

This collaboration highlights the strong relations between Greek shipping and the international shipbuilding industry and highlights the need for Greece to remain a pioneer in shipbuilding and maritime developments.