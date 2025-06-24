Maritime Affairs Ministry on high alert: 200 Greek-owned vessels in Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy is on high alert amid fears of escalating tensions in the Red Sea and the potential closure of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

According to sources at the Ministry, approximately 200 vessels under Greek interests are currently operating in the wider region of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, with Greece maintaining a strong presence along the area’s key maritime trade routes.

Despite growing concerns, shipping industry officials pointed out that the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz remains largely unaffected, as existing contracts bind companies to comply with the agreed terms of transport.

ANA-MPA