PCT celebrates 15 years of presence at the port of Piraeus

Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT), a subsidiary of Cosco Shipping Ports Limited, is completing fifteen years of dynamic and successful presence in Piraeus.

The company has established itself as a key pillar of the Greek maritime and port economy, constantly investing in infrastructure, innovation and sustainable development, while it is counted, together with its subcontractors, among the largest employers in the Balkans, with a staff exceeding 2,500 people.

Starting from its long-term commitment to Sustainable Development, PCT has adopted a comprehensive Environmental and Social Responsibility strategy. With investments exceeding 600 million euros, strategic infrastructure projects such as the construction and operation of Pier III, the connection of the station to the national and Balkan railway network, as well as the installation of state-of-the-art crane bridges, have made Piraeus a leading transit hub in Europe and the Mediterranean.

The total handling capacity of the Piraeus Container Terminal increased from 1.5 to 6.2 million TEUs, more than doubling the annual volume of containers handled, and establishing the port among the top five ports in Europe and a leader in the Mediterranean.

From 2009 to 2024, the fiscal benefit (including concession fees, taxes and social security contributions) amounts to 1.03 billion euros, while for the two-year period 2024-2025, PCT has signed contracts totaling 275 million euros with more than 600 suppliers, mainly from the local community.

PCT’s progress has been institutionally recognized with distinctions such as the “Greek Business Champion”, “Diamonds of the Greek Economy” and “True Leaders Awards”.

Focusing on the pillars of social care, education, and the environment, the company has implemented a remarkable program of support for educational and charitable institutions, non-profit organizations, and vulnerable social groups.

Since 2010, it has made donations to charitable organizations and initiatives, strengthening vulnerable groups. For example, PCT has provided food packages to more than 5,000 families.

Capt. Wang Jihang, Managing Director of PCT, stated: “The completion of 15 years of continuous growth for our company is a proud milestone for all of us.

Since 2009, we have been moving forward with a firm vision: to establish Piraeus as one of the largest ports in Europe and the Mediterranean, and among the most important in the world.

Today, taking stock of the port’s development, a path full of achievements and a substantial contribution to the Greek economy and society is revealed – thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our people.

With a focus on sustainability and innovation, we continue to invest responsibly and with respect for the environment, society and our partners.

The future of Piraeus is dynamic, and we are proud to participate and actively contribute to this direction.”