Fourlis Group: Disciplined strategy implementation and growth in all business areas

The Fourlis Group is setting its goals high for the period 2025-2027.

The management of the listed company speaks of the disciplined execution of its strategy and growth rates in all its business sectors, for which the new CEO Yannis Vasilakos will have the overall command as of 1/7/2025.

Results

As confirmed by the management of Fourlis during its recent general meeting of shareholders, the company sees its turnover reaching 600 million euros in 2025 from 530 million euros in 2024, up 13.3%, a very high performance compared to a year ago (2024-2023).

Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to rise to 38 million euros in 2025 from 31.7 million euros, increased by 20% compared to 2024. For 2027, the forecast is even more optimistic, with turnover reaching 750 million euros and adjusted EBITDA 60 million euros with a profit margin of 8%.

The 2027 target remains unchanged despite the fact that the creation of the new IKEA in Ellinikon has been postponed to 2028. For 2026, management expects a mild increase compared to 2025 in both turnover and profits.

IKEA

According to the presentation of the listed company, the IKEA chain, after adding two new points in Patras and Heraklion, Crete, will acquire in 2028, based on the current plan, another point in Ellinikon, while the urban IKEA model is evolving as well as the utilization of the omnichannel capability. In 2024, IKEA’s business activity showed a growth rate of 3%.

FootLocker

In sportswear, FootLocker’s activity is expanding, with 3 new stores in Bulgaria, 3 stores in Greece and an online store, 3 stores in Romania. Intersport has planned to open 5 new stores in 2025, of which 3 in Greece and 2 in Romania, and the 1st Intersport Football Store has already debuted in Athens. Sports activity in 2024 showed a growth rate of 4%. In the health and wellness sector, the Holland and Barrett chain added another location in Thessaloniki in May 2025. In the logistics sector, the Storage Center in Aspropyrgos will be ready at the end of 2025 in collaboration with Interikea.