Papathanasis to “N”: Key drivers supporting investments after the end of the Recovery Fund

The increase in the absorption of NSRF funds, the additional national resources, as well as three new financing tools with a budget of 8 billion euros, will be the key drivers supporting investments after the end of the Recovery Fund, Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance, Nikos Papathanasis, said in an exclusive interview with “N”.

Referring to the geopolitical crisis, which is now unfolding with unpredictable developments following the direct involvement of the US in the Iran-Israel conflict, Papathanasis stated that it is the duty of all of us to meet the demands of the situation, for the benefit of international peace, and with experience, planning, and determination, to address this crisis. He emphasized that the Hellenic Republic has proven it can meet modern challenges.

Papathanasis also stressed that not a single euro from the Recovery Fund resources will be lost and expressed confidence that, by the end of August 2026, our country will have met all the milestones and reforms required. Referring to foreign direct investments, he underlined that the goal is to boost them, provided that the volatile situation in the Middle East does not create insurmountable obstacles.

Speaking about the revision of the NSRF, he pointed out that there will be a reallocation of resources toward the sectors of housing, defense, research, and innovation.

He also announced the reactivation of the TEPIX III Loan Fund with 200 million euros, the expansion of the Fair Development Transition Fund to the Aegean islands with populations up to 3,100 inhabitants, as well as the launch of the “Extroversion” program on July 15, with a budget of 200 million euros.

Referring more generally to the payment timelines for public suppliers, he noted that the government will take specific initiatives to significantly reduce payment delays.