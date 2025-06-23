L’OREAL Hellas: Sales and profits increase in 2024

L’ÓREAL Hellas achieved sales of 250.9 million euros in 2024 compared to 221.9 million euros in 2023, an increase of 13%.

Of this total, 246.1 million euros related to wholesale sales and 4.7 million euros to retail sales. Net profits amounted to 29.4 million euros compared to 25.6 million euros, an increase of 15%. The gross profit margin was 71.2%. The company maintains a satisfactory dividend policy. For the 2024 fiscal year, the dividend was set at 5.13 euros per share, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors to the company’s General Meeting of shareholders.

As the financial data for 2024 show, L’OREAL Hellas has positive cash flows from operating activities, smoothly servicing its operating obligations due to the adequacy of its cash reserves and because its short-term liabilities fall short of its current assets.

Regarding its course during the 2025 financial year, L’OREAL management expressed its optimism, emphasizing that it will continue to grow its sales and shares while maintaining high profitability.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Both the L’OREAL Group and L’OREAL Hellas are committed to implementing an ambitious corporate social responsibility plan. By 2025, all of the company’s facilities will use 100% renewable energy sources and by 2030, 100% of the organic ingredients in formulas will be traceable and from sustainable sources.