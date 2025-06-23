Greece on the map of the “T”brand – The advanced capabilities of Cosmote Telekom

Cosmote Telekom is increasingly adopting a strategy based on the competitive advantages of the global Telekom Group, with a dominant position in the USA and Europe, with priorities in network development and a customer-centric philosophy.

Its integration into the ecosystem of the global Telekom brand immediately brings innovative services for its subscribers, such as providing access to the Perplexity digital assistant based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as new reward programs with privileges in all countries in which the Telekom Group operates.

The above strengthens OTE’s capabilities against the competition that is expected to intensify in the coming period due to the entry of PPC into the service of fiber optic networks to homes and businesses (FTTH).

In terms of networks, Cosmote Telekom has exceeded 1,800,000 FTTH lines, aiming to reach 2,100,000 by the end of the year. In mobile, the population coverage of the 5G network is at 99%, while the coverage of 5GSA (5G Stand Alone) exceeds 70%. It is the only company that has a 5GSA network in Greece.

Correspondingly, T Mobile US, under the globally recognized “T” brand of the Telekom group, headquartered in Bellevue in Seattle, Washington, with a continuous growth path – as its executives informed the Greek media during a press mission organized by OTE last week – is the second largest telecommunications provider in the US with approximately 130 million customers.

In addition to mobile telephony services, T-Mobile US provides high-speed fixed internet solutions based on its 5G network (Fixed Wireless Access – FWA) the largest in the US (available to 70 million households across the country) and operates as a host network for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

It is the only provider in the US with a 5G Stand – Alone network. As noted, emergency services, such as the New York Fire Department, use the T-Mobile US network to respond to crises, having priority access to the network even under difficult conditions (T-Priority).

In Greece, Cosmote Telekom recently launched the FWA service, which provides fast and reliable internet through its 5GSA network in areas where fiber has not yet been deployed. It has already connected 12,000 customers. Soon FWA will become a complete fixed telephony solution as it will be enriched with voice service.