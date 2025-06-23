4+1 developments affecting the real estate market

The real estate market is under pressure from the reduction in foreign direct investment, the slowdown in construction activity, the increase in construction costs and the limitation of investments in real estate, according to Bank of Greece data.

The situation prevailing in the real estate market in the first months of 2025 excludes the Golden Visa program, which recorded an increase of almost 32% on an annual basis, while in the same period the increase in residential and commercial properties’ prices continues.

Negative developments

The central bank outlines four negative developments in construction, specifically: