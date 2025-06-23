Psaltis: Alpha Bank has integrated resilience into its operating model

Alpha Bank’s resilience to external economic and geopolitical pressures were analyzed in an interview by the CEO, Vassilis Psaltis, following his recognition as top CEO in a vote conducted by 462 analysts, investors, and portfolio managers from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, organized by Extel.

Explaining the external pressures facing the European and Greek banking systems, Psaltis stated that in a changing and fluid environment, Alpha Bank remains vigilant.

“The normalization of interest rates across Europe is compressing net interest margins and we have proceeded with an active restructuring of our balance sheet in order to minimize the negative impacts, through hedging our risks,” explained Psaltis.

Regarding the increasing geopolitical challenges, Psaltis emphasized that the Bank has built resilience into its business model.

“This model provides for capital buffers and prudent risk management, ensuring that we are well-positioned to face any adverse conditions. Even amid this uncertainty, we are seeing increased demand from clients for advisory services and risk-hedging solutions, which leverages our strengths in the area of corporate banking,” he said.

Asked about Alpha Bank’s ways of innovating, Psaltis said that this is a key pillar of its strategic plan. “One of the main axes is the enrichment of our portfolio and the transformation of our business model, so that it is ideally adapted to the needs of customers,” he said.