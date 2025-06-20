Dynacom gives vote of confidence in Chinese shipyards

Dynacom Tankers Management, owned by George Prokopiou, is strengthening its long-standing relationship with Chinese shipyards New Times Shipbuilding by activating the option for six additional Suezmax tankers, just a few weeks after the initial order for two vessels of the same type.

This move constitutes a strong vote of confidence in the Chinese shipbuilding industry, at a time of relative de-escalation of US-China trade tensions.

Following the latest agreement, the number of 159,000 dwt Suezmax tankers ordered by Dynacom Tankers Management now stands at eight, to be delivered in 2028.

According to information, the ships will be powered by conventional fuels, will be equipped with scrubbers and will cost approximately 78-79 million US dollars each.

In the past, the Greek shipowner had stated that his decision is to invest in newly built vessels that use conventional fuels and incorporate the best available technology to reduce their environmental footprint.

In 2025, George Prokopiou is expected to deliver 27 newly built vessels, while — according to Clarksons — Dynacom has placed orders for 64 tankers.

At the same time, George Prokopiou’s shipping group — comprising Dynacom (managing tankers), Dynagas (managing LNG carriers), and Sea Traders (managing bulk carriers) — currently operates over 130 vessels and has a shipbuilding program of around 100 vessels, including tankers, bulkers, and LNG carriers.