Aegean Airlines issues 7-year bond up to 250 million euros

Aegean Airlines announced that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 19 June 2025, resolved on the issuance of a common bond loan, amounting up to 250,000,000 euros, with a minimum amount of 200,000,000 and a duration of seven years, in accordance with the provisions of Law 4548/2018, as in force, and any provisions of Law 3156/2003 that remain in force after the entry into force of Law 4548/2018 (the “Bond Loan”), the offering of the bonds of the Bond Loan (the “Bonds”) to investors in Greece by way of a public offering (the “Public Offering”) and the admission of the Bonds to trading on the Fixed Income Securities Segment of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange.

Further information on the Company, the terms of the Bond Loan and the Public Offering will be included in the Bond Loan Programme and in the Prospectus drafted in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, the Commission Delegated Regulations (EU) 2019/979 and 2019/980 of 14 March 2019, as well as the applicable provisions of Law 4706/2020, as in force (the “Prospectus”).

The investors will be informed with a further announcement regarding the approval of the Prospectus by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and its availability to the public.

The timetable of the issuance of the Bond Loan and the Public Offering of the Bonds will be determined in the near future, depending on the conditions prevailing in the stock markets.

The Company will update the investors, in accordance with applicable law, on the issuance of the Bond Loan with further announcements.