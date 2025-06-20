Iktinos: Positive outlook for 2025 – Doubling its share in China

Iktinos expects positive performance in 2025, as its management emphasized following the company’s annual regular general meeting.

The company showed an increase in its figures in the first half of the year, an increase in its market share in China, an increase in its production potential while seeking new projects abroad. As emphasized, the steady strengthening of its presence in existing markets and the penetration to new ones, combined with important projects abroad — several of which are set to begin in the second half of the year — point to positive prospects for the entire year.

According to the data so far, the development of the financial figures for 2025 reflects the company’s firm commitment to the implementation of its strategic plan, further strengthening its position in the global market. Despite the unfavorable external environment, Iktinos continues to record positive performance. It closely monitors international developments and remains flexible, seeking to protect its profitability and its stable growth path, even in times of international uncertainty.

Doubling of its market share in China

2025 is not expected to be a positive year for Greek marble exports. Geopolitical tensions, currency fluctuations, increased uncertainty and the decline in construction activity are negatively affecting international demand. Greek marble exports have already recorded a 10% drop in the first quarter of the year, with forecasts for the half-year remaining negative.

In this environment, however, Iktinos manages to stand out, presenting a 5% increase in turnover in the first half, without major deviations compared to last year in EBITDA while significantly strengthening its market shares in a number of countries. According to the company’s management, especially in the Chinese market — the largest market for Greek marble — Iktinos has achieved impressive growth, doubling its share, at a time when the overall market is in decline. This success is mainly due to the rapid increase in demand recorded for the white Volakas marble, the company’s flagship product, which stands out for its quality, purity and high aesthetic value.

New projects

The company has also undertaken new projects, with Iktinos CEO Ioulia Haida stating that two important projects have been undertaken in Mexico and the USA, while seeking important projects in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the USA and Turkmenistan.