Greece-Italy ferries remain docked as PENEN extends its strike

The Panhellenic Union of Merchant Shipping Seamen (PENEN) announced its intention to proceed to a new 24-hour strike at the port of Patras, starting on Friday (20/6) at 06.00 and ending on Saturday, 21/6 at 06.00.

The strike has affected ships operating on the Patra–Igoumenitsa–Italy route.

“We continue the strike on the Adriatic ships, demanding solutions to our demands,” the PENEN administration said in a statement.

The Union also warned of a general strike across the entire coastal shipping industry if there is no response from the coastal shipping industry and the government that meets their demands.

PENEN has declared that it has no intention of backing down should its demands remain unaddressed.