The first digital broker from National Bank and Qualco Group

The new real estate trading company established through the strategic partnership between the National Bank and the Qualco Group was presented.

The company serves as the connecting link that brings together all involved parties — from buyers and sellers, brokers, engineers, legal professionals, banks, and service providers — into a shared collaborative environment.

Opening the presentation, Christina Theophilidi, Chair of the Board of Directors of Uniko and General Manager of Retail Banking of National Bank of Greece, emphasized: “Uniko is the result of a partnership between two important forces, whose aim is not simply business innovation, but the creation of a substantial change focused on the best, fastest and most comprehensive service for those interested in buying or selling real estate. We have created a comprehensive, modern digital ecosystem, which is essentially the first digital broker in the Greek market. Uniko comes to unite all the pieces associated with the purchase and sale of a property. To simplify the complicated and modernize the traditional. To make the real estate market more accessible, more reliable and, ultimately, more humane for everyone.”

Uniko is the first truly digital real estate agent in Greece. It does not simply make listings, but takes responsibility for each property it represents. It offers comprehensive guidance to sellers and buyers, seamlessly connecting every stage of the transaction. At the same time, it integrates modern property presentation and analysis services.

It brings together all stages of the property purchase and sale: search, valuation, technical and legal review, financing and promotion. The pool of certified properties it offers is based on a unique evaluation service.