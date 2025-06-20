“Safety and Growth in the Hellenic Seas” conference to be held in Piraeus port

The conference entitled “Safety and Growth in the Hellenic Seas” will open its doors on Monday, June 23, at the Stone Warehouse of the Piraeus Port.

It will be held under the auspices of the Ministries of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Environment and Energy, the Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Greek Shipping and the Association of Ports of Greece.

The conference proceedings will focus on contemporary operational, institutional and geopolitical issues faced by relevant activities, both within ports and on the high seas.

Particular emphasis is placed on the role of tugboats in the new port management environment, the contribution of rescue vessels to maritime safety and civil protection, the prevention and response to marine pollution incidents, as well as on the dynamics developing around offshore energy and technical infrastructures in Greece.

The conference will be addressed by the Minister of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, and the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Giannis Kefalogiannis.

Moreover, two honorary awards will be presented and a memorandum of understanding will be signed.