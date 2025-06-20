Tsarbopoulos (Alpha Bank): From an AI-supported to an AI-led Bank of the Future

The Chief Digital Officer of Alpha Bank, Michalis Tsarbopoulos, presented the bank’s digital transformation plan during the “Microsoft AI Tour Athens.”

Aiming to become an AI-first bank, Alpha Bank is integrating cutting-edge technologies that gradually impact its entire range of operations. The bank leverages artificial intelligence not only to support its existing functions but also to shape its future, emphasized Michalis Tsarbopoulos during his participation in the “Microsoft AI Tour Athens.”

AI-supported Digital Transformation

Analyzing the “roadmap” of the Bank’s digital transformation, Tsarbopoulos emphasized that, in its current implementation phase, artificial intelligence is being used as a supportive tool to achieve the goals of digitizing Alpha Bank’s services, products, and tools.

“We have already digitized daily transactions and operations, at a rate of over 90% and we aim to reach 100% by the end of the year. At the same time, we took full advantage of Traditional AI so that 98% of customer transactions are carried out outside of branches, while we have a sales rate of new products from digital networks of over 30%, exceeding the average of the corresponding indicator for the European South,” he said, adding that internally, the Bank is also using GenAI to simplify its internal processes: “We are preparing to launch an internal digital assistant through which our colleagues will find and process any document (policies, circulars, etc.) very quickly – in less than 30 seconds – and easily.”

One of the most important changes that has taken place at Alpha Bank during its digital transformation is the change in the way it serves customers. “We follow a customer-centric design and an ecosystem of channels and service tools that consists of the branch network, ATMs, remote service via video from a centralized team, the call center, digital web and mobile channels. The artificial intelligence digital assistant has been added to these services in order to provide real-time support to everyone,” Alpha Bank’s Chief Digital Officer stated.