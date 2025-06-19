Optima Bank: Raising 150 million euros from Tier 

Optima Bank announced the successful completion of the issuance of a subordinated bond (Tier II) amounting to 150 million euros, with a duration of 10.25 years and a fixed interest rate, within the framework of the bank’s euro medium-term note (EMTN).

The issuance attracted significant investor interest (1.665 billion euros), recording an oversubscription of more than 11 times. The high demand, with strong participation from institutional investors both from Greece and abroad, reflects the deep confidence of investors in the strategy that Optima Bank has consistently followed.

The oversubscription achieved is the highest bank bond issue in Europe for 2025 and the highest Greek issue since 2020.

The strong investment interest resulted in the bond coupon being adjusted from the initial price of 6.125% to 5.5%, reduced by 62.5 basis points.

72% of the issue was allocated to foreign institutional investors.

Providing liquidity to the economy

This issuance is part of Optima bank’s strategy to strengthen its regulatory capital and regulatory ratios with the ultimate aim of providing liquidity to the economy through the financing of investment plans and development projects.