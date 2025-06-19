PENEN: New 24-hour strike – Reactions and legal moves from Attica Group

The conflict between the Panhellenic Union of Merchant Shipping Seamen (PENEN) and the ferry operators continues, against the backdrop of an ongoing strike that has disrupted ferry connections between Greece and Italy.

In an emergency meeting on June 18, 2025, PENEN decided to continue the actions with a new 24-hour strike, from 06:00 on Thursday, June 19, until 06:00 on Friday, June 20.

The decision was made during a mass strike assembly at the port of Patras, where strong dissatisfaction was expressed by the seafarers over what they describe as the “intransigence” of the shipowners’ associations and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

PENEN also denounced the “suppression operation” involving the arrests of strikers and the banning of its officials from entering the port, referring to these actions as “fascist.”

Attica Group – which, through its subsidiaries, operates the Greece-Italy line under the Superfast brand – issued a statement noting that the Single-Member Court of First Instance of Piraeus has ruled the third strike in a row by PENEN illegal, continuing the previous legal pattern.

The company emphasised that PENEN’s illegal and abusive behaviour is causing serious damage to both itself and the national economy, affecting hundreds of passengers who remain stranded, and announced that it will take all legal action to seek criminal and civil liability.

On its part, PENEN reiterated that it will not back down if its demands are not met, and declared its readiness to participate in a meeting with the Minister of Maritime Affairs, hoping to make some progress.

A new extraordinary meeting has been scheduled to assess the situation and determine whether or not to continue the mobilisations