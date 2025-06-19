Athens Stock Exchange: The stocks “victims” of the war

The first “victims” of the Iran-Israel war are starting to appear on the Athens Stock Exchange, which has recorded a five-day decline streak, testing the psychological threshold of 1,800 points – for the first time since May 15.

Since last Thursday, when traders began liquidations, the cumulative losses for the General Index have exceeded -3.5%, which translates into a financial loss of 4.2 billion euros in the total capitalization of listed companies.

A closer look at the 25 stocks in the FTSE Large Cap reveals that several listed companies are posting significantly steeper losses than the broader market.

Aegean Airlines has registered significant losses, as the geopolitical crisis is not favorable to the aviation industry due to both reduced demand for travel and the increase in the cost of aviation fuel. Thus, the stock has fallen by -11.4% during the previous five sessions, having slipped to the lowest point of the last two months (10.5 euros). The fall from the “peaks” of 13 euros exceeds 12.5%.

Ellaktor’s share price fell by -8.1% in the five-day period, gradually abandoning the recent two-month highs (1.37 euros/share).

In the same period, Jumbo’s share price recorded a decrease of -7.7% and moved away from this year’s “peaks” of 29 euros.

Special mention should also be made of Cenergy’s share price, which lost -7.0%, falling below the psychological threshold of 9 euros, the price at which the last share capital increase of 200 million euros was carried out.

Sarantis’ cumulative “loss” is estimated at -5.7%.

Regarding OPAP, the share has fallen by -5.5% in the last five trading days.

Titan Cement’s share, which is expected to “cut” the right to a dividend of 3 euros/share, has fallen by -5.3% in the relevant period, approximately -17% away from the historical record of 45 euros.

Finally, the Aktor Group share is also included in the club of “victims”, which has recorded a fall of -5.1% in the five-day period.

The stocks with the biggest drop in the period 12/6 – 18/6

• Aegean -11.4%

• Ellaktor -8.1%

• Jumbo -7.7%

• Cenergy -7.0%

• Sarantis -5.7%

• OPAP -5.5%

• Titan -5.3%

• Aktor -5.1%