The future of Greek-American relations in the face of the new geo-economic environment

An event focused on the development prospects of Greek-American business, investment, and trade relations—within the context of the evolving transatlantic landscape—was held with the participation of leading companies from both the United States and Greece.

At the event organized by the Secretary General and candidate for the Presidency of the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce in the upcoming elections of the historic organization, Alexandros Kostopoulos, participants discussed the future of Greek-American relations.

Among the participants were George Papadimitriou, CEO of EY, Alexandros Paterakis, Deputy CEO of PPC, Spyros Poulidas, Vice President, IBM Europe & MEA, and Zacharias Ragousis, President and CEO of Pfizer Hellas.

In his speech, Kostopoulos developed his positions on US prospects as well as his vision for the American Hellenic Chamber, stressing the need “to build a strong – substantial – bridge between Greece and the United States – a bridge that provides access, attracts investment and supports businesses of all sizes from both sides of the Atlantic.”