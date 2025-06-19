Intracom signs memorandum of cooperation with Centre for Research and Technology

Intracom Telecom and the National Centre for Research and Technology (CERTH) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding aiming to strengthen Macedonia’s role on the technological map of Southeastern Europe.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the CEO of Intracom Telecom, Kartlos Edilashvili, and the Chairman of the Board of CERTH, Dr. Evangelos Bekiaris.

The two sides will collaborate on initiatives implemented in Macedonia, focusing on sustainable transport, decarbonization, digital transformation and upgrading human resources skills.

The framework foresees regular cooperation between the two entities for the exchange of know-how, coordination of projects and the joint development of research and innovation initiatives, including support for start-ups in the region.

Kartlos Edilashvili, CEO of Intracom Telecom, emphasized: “With our eyes on the future, we are proud to join forces with CERTH, one of the leading research centers in Greece, so that Macedonia will become a hub of technological excellence and green innovation. We firmly believe that partnerships of this scope are a catalyst for substantial progress. Guided by a common vision, we develop solutions that not only respond to the current challenges, but also pave the way for a sustainable and digital tomorrow for Macedonia, for Greece and for Europe.”