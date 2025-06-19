Mitsotakis: Greece could examine whether nuclear technology is a viable option for shipping in 10–15 years

“We need to take part in the discussion on nuclear technology; I’m not saying we’ll move forward with it tomorrow, but I have also conveyed to Europe that we must set a strategic goal — and investments in nuclear technology are part of that conversation,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the “Energy Transition Summit: East Med & Southeast Europe.”

“We also need to examine whether nuclear technology could be an option for shipping in 10-15 years. We must participate in the dialogue on nuclear technology and form working groups with the maritime community,” he added.

Regarding the Israel-Iran conflict, the Prime Minister stressed: We will insist on two points. Iran cannot acquire a nuclear arsenal and the solution can come through diplomacy. Only the US can bring the two parties to the dialogue table. Let us hope that there will be no further escalation with adverse consequences in the field of the economy, trade and shipping, where Greece is a leading power worldwide.

“Greece will not participate militarily in a potential NATO operation”

“We are facing a very concerning humanitarian situation in Gaza. There must be a ceasefire, and the flow of humanitarian aid must be ensured without obstruction. Greece will not participate militarily in a potential NATO operation. We managed to successfully repatriate Greek citizens from the region — let us hope we will not need to carry out similar operations again,” Mitsotakis stated.