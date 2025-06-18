Kerameus outlines key pillars for boosting employment and reducing unemployment

The value of the “Career Days” and “Rebrain Greece” in making it easier to find a job in Greece, but also to bring back scientists to the country, was highlighted in a special event held at the Atrium of the “Hellenic Cosmos” Cultural Center.

In the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Minister of Labour, Niki Kerameus, referred to the pillars of boosting employment and reducing unemployment. These are:

· Incentives for increasing employment in special groups of citizens, such as women, young people and people with disabilities.

· Training and retraining.

· Matching between the available workforce (unemployed and employed) and businesses, in Greece and abroad.

The prime minister emphasized that the “Career Days” initiative will continue, as it helps those who are skeptical about the possibility of finding employment through DYPA (the Public Employment Service). He also pointed out that last year, for the first time, especially among Greeks living and working abroad, the trend reversed — more people returned from abroad than those who left the country.

Among the participants were people who found jobs or changed professional sectors through their involvement in the “Career Days” as well as Greeks who had made careers abroad and decided to return to Greece by participating in Rebrain Greece events held in London, Amsterdam, Düsseldorf, and Stuttgart.

Kerameus announced that the next stop for Rebrain Greece will be New York.