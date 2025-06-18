IMD: Greece’s competitiveness dropped in 2025

Greece fell three places in the international competitiveness ranking published annually by the world-renowned Business School IMD based in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 2025.

According to the data from the “World Competitiveness Yearbook – WCY” of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), which was published by the Federation of Hellenic Industries (FHI), Greece fell in terms of international competitiveness and is now in 50th place among 69 countries, from 47th in 2024.

Greece’s position in the international competitiveness ranking for the five-year period 2021-2025 fell by four (4) places, since it was in 46th place in 2021 and now is in 50th place. Greece is for another year in the bottom twenty of the countries with the lowest competitiveness worldwide.

Greece is ranked higher in the IMD “Global Competitiveness Yearbook” than the following countries (the number before the country indicates the position of the specific country in the ranking among 69 countries).

50. Greece

51. Philippines

52. Poland

53. Croatia

54. Colombia

55. Mexico

56. Kenya

57. Bulgaria

58. Brazil

59. Botswana

60. Peru

61. Ghana

62. Argentina

63. Slovakia

64. South Africa

65. Mongolia

66. Turkey

67. Nigeria

68. Namibia

69. Venezuela