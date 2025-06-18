NPLs management market grows – 78 billion under management in Q1

The non-performing loan management market continues to expand in Greece, with another increase of around 3.5 billion euros, recording a total increase of almost 20 billion euros in the last two years, according to updated data published by the Bank of Greece.

Specifically, the total value of non-performing loans managed by servicers rose to 78.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025, up from 74.75 billion in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, private loans under management now account for 53% of the total loans being managed.

Private loans

Private non-performing loans continue to be the main category of loans managed by servicers and have been transferred to specialized financial institutions abroad. Their share in the non-performing loan pie decreased by a minimal 1%, now accounting for 53%. It is also worth mentioning that the nominal value of loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions recorded an increase, with the most significant increase being in housing loans.

More specifically, the nominal value of private loans to individuals increased by a total of 2.08 billion euros and stood at 41.2 billion euros compared to the last quarter of 2024, which was 39.1 billion euros.

Loans to Businesses & Self-Employed Professionals

A significant increase was recorded in business loans, amounting to 1.9 billion euros. According to the Bank of Greece, these loans now represent 35% of the total loans that have come under the management of servicers.

