Bayer with its eyes set on the future

Greece has a highly skilled scientific workforce and the capacity to offer high-level healthcare services, Ana Vega, CEO of Bayer Hellas, said in an interview with “N”.

“Progress in the digital transformation of healthcare—such as the upcoming implementation of the electronic patient record—creates a new framework for more efficient and higher-quality care,” she stated and added:

“Positive steps are already being taken, including the acceleration of evaluation procedures for new therapies, which will facilitate patient access to innovation.”

However, the sustainability of the healthcare system remains a challenge, as rising costs are often passed on to patients. Therefore, in order to ensure a resilient and fair system, it is important to increase the relevant budget and adopt effective cost-containment policies, stricter implementation of treatment protocols, and further utilization of e-prescribing.

Equally important is the sector of nutrition and agriculture, she explained, as sustainable food production is vital for ensuring a sustainable future. Greece holds a unique potential in the agri-food sector, with exceptional raw materials and agricultural products known for their distinctive taste and quality.

“Through the development of biotechnology and the adoption of modern farming practices, we can enhance the productivity and resilience of the primary sector, ensuring high-quality products that promote good nutrition and health for all,” she underlined.

The CEO of Bayer Hellas stressed that the Greek market shows significant growth potential, and “we are committed to investing in solutions that make a difference—so that science and innovation can improve people’s lives in a sustainable and responsible way.”