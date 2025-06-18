2nd Hellenic-American Shipping Gala: An Evening of Friendship and Maritime Cooperation

A major international event dedicated to the friendship and maritime cooperation between Greece and the United States will be organized by the Propeller Club of Piraeus, in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Athens.

On July 8, at the Lighthouse of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, the 2nd Hellenic-American Shipping Gala will take place — an institution established in 2023 and held every two years. It is a special evening honoring the companies and organizations shaping Greek-American relations in the maritime sector.

This year’s event coincides with the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Propeller Club of Piraeus, an organization that has consistently served the purpose of strengthening Greek-American ties in the maritime sector.

At the heart of this year’s gala are institutions and stakeholders with a strong and longstanding contribution to supporting bilateral relations.

“On July 8, we are given the opportunity to celebrate the friendship between our two nations, as well as to highlight our cooperation in the maritime sector — a relationship that is long-standing, strong, and meaningful. As the Propeller Club of Piraeus, we have supported it systematically and with dedication since 1935. It is a relationship of particular importance to our country, and this year more than ever, it is especially crucial not only to preserve it but to further strengthen it,” noted the President of the Propeller Club of Piraeus, Costis Frangoulis, adding:

“The Trump administration’s efforts to strengthen the U.S. maritime industry will create new opportunities and can further enhance the already close cooperation between Greece and the United States in the sector. I invite the members of the Propeller Club, as well as those of the broader maritime community, to once again embrace this important institution,” he added.

The first Gala took place in 2023, with the attendance of more than 450 representatives from the Greek and international shipping community.