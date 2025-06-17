Hellenic Competition Commission: Minerva acquires trademarks of Altis, Elanthi, Flora, and Sol

Minerva SA, one of the largest food companies in Greece, acquired the olive oil and other oil trademarks of Altis, Elanthi, Flora, and Sol, following the approval of the Hellenic Competition Commission.

According to the announcement, Minerva’s strategic aim is to further enhance its position in the olive oil and other oils sector and to enrich its portfolio of trademarks with Altis, Elanthi, Flora, and Sol.

The company has a history and experience of 120 years with strong brand names (Minerva, Chorio, Pummaro, TOP, Fast) and a portfolio ranging from olive oil and tomato products to vinegar, margarine, cheese, condiments, etc, which cover the demanding nutritional needs of a modern consumer.

The company listens to market demands and innovates, launching products that combine innovation with quality, the announcement added.