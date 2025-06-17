Stock Market: Analysts expect a negative opening – All eyes on the Middle East

Geopolitical upheavals continue to cast a shadow over the Athens Stock Exchange, with investors continuing to be affected by international trends.

Attention is focused on the military conflict between Iran and Israel, which has been underway since Friday (13/6) and which has put the global community on high alert.

The possibility of a significant escalation, through the involvement of third countries or through Tehran’s decision to close the Strait of Hormuz, is what worries analysts the most.

So far, experts are betting on the scenario with the least negative impact, although no one can predict with certainty what will happen, especially since visibility is significantly limited.

On its part, Athens is “reacting” calmly, having maintained its strength and remaining above the psychological threshold of 1,800 points. However, analysts cannot rule out a possible collapse to 1,750 points, which constitute the first key support point. After all, this year’s rally (+24%) gives sellers room to liquidate their holdings.

Regarding the day’s agenda, the market awaits the general meetings of Domiki Kritis – ELTON – Dimand – Dromeas – Alter Ego.

As of today, Motodynamic’s shares will also be traded without the right to receive the annual bonus of 0.13 euros/share (dividend yield of 4.7%).

International Markets

Reports about a major Israeli strike on Tehran has sparked concerns in international markets, which despite the previously calm reaction are preparing to open today with significant losses. However, oil prices have stabilized around 70-75 dollars per barrel.