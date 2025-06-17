Eurobank Hybrid Debit Mastercard: The first virtual debit card from a Greek systemic bank

Eurobank is offering its customers the Hybrid Debit Mastercard, the first virtual debit card provided by a Greek systemic bank.

The Hybrid Debit Mastercard, which is available exclusively through the Eurobank Mobile App for new customers of the Bank, provides for instant usability for in-store purchases via digital wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay™, Garmin Pay) and for online transactions.

New capabilities in the digital age

The Hybrid Debit Mastercard offers holders immediate access to advanced features:

Cash withdrawals from ATMs with contactless readers via digital wallets, access to card details through e-Banking and the Eurobank Mobile App, PIN reissue and display, easy cancellation and reissue, with the option to instantly receive a new virtual debit card.

Additional benefits

Holders of the Hybrid Debit Mastercard gain access to rewards and exclusive services, including:

Participation in the cashback program from the very first use of the card, with immediate accumulation and redemption of cashback euros at over 8,500 partner businesses.

Participation in the My Advantage Banking transaction packages, offering benefits tailored to customers’ needs.

“Hybrid Debit Mastercard continues to evolve, expanding its capabilities and meeting the modern digital needs of customers,” Eurobank emphasized.