National Bank welcomes Yale delegation

The National Bank welcomed a delegation from Yale University, while a working lunch was also organized focused on addressing global challenges.

Specifically, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Bank, Professor Gikas Hardouvelis, welcomed a delegation of professors from Yale University, led by its President, Professor Maurie McInnis, and they held extensive discussions.

“This visit reinforces the strong ties between Yale and Greece, and our commitment to addressing global challenges through knowledge and collaboration,” said the President of the Yale Alumni Association of Greece, Kyriakos Sabatakakis.

On his part, Hardouvelis stated: “Yale’s connection to Greece is long and deep, and it evolves in parallel with Greece’s relationship with the United States. Since 1701, Yale has a history of over 300 years in the field of education in the United States, serving as a pillar of excellence. Similarly, the National Bank of Greece also has a long history, serving as a pillar of stability and excellence for the Greek State since 1841.”

The visit of the Yale University delegation to Athens took place within the framework of the global campaign “Yale for Humanity”, which began in the fall of 2021, at the initiative of Yale and aimed at addressing global challenges such as climate change, public health, scientific research and sustainability.