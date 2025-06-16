Pierrakakis on Middle East: We hope to avoid the worst – Strait of Hormuz closure would have negative impact

“We are all concerned when the Middle East is on fire and we hope we will avoid the worst,” the Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis said and underlined the need “to give time and space to diplomacy.”

“If the Strait of Hormuz is closed, it will have an extremely negative impact, but we are not there at the moment,” the Minister pointed out, speaking to SKAI TV, and noted that “the price of oil is currently at 77 dollars per barrel, lower than last year when it was 82 dollars per barrel.”

He stressed that “the government has proven that it manages crises and all the relevant ministries are monitoring developments,” Pierrakakis added.

He also reassured that the flare-up in the Middle East does not affect the planning of the TIF. “The TIF plan is specific and focuses on reducing burdens for the middle class,” he said and added: “We are concerned about the housing issue and we want to intervene by providing incentives and disincentives.”

Responding to the problem of Swiss franc debtors, the Minister of National Economy and Finance announced that a solution is close. “We are studying a solution for the Swiss franc, as we have already said. One part will certainly concern the out-of-court mechanism.”

“We also need to see how the euro exchange rate moves. All of these things interact with each other and must be taken into consideration when coming up with a solution.”

Pierrakakis announced that “soon we will be able to elaborate on the issue.”