Primary surplus of 5.35 billion – Tax revenues up 7% compared to target

Tax revenues exceeded the target by 27 billion euros from January to May, up by 1.773 billion euros or 7% compared to the target, based on data announced by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance.More specifically, tax revenues amounted to 27.050 billion euros.

According to the provisional state budget execution data, on a modified cash basis, a surplus in the state budget balance of 1.883 billion euros is presented compared to the target for a deficit of 2.475 billion euros included for the corresponding period of 2025 in the introductory report of the 2025 budget and a deficit of 535 million euros in the corresponding period of 2024.

Primary surplus

The primary surplus on a modified cash basis stood at 5.351 billion euros, against a target for a primary surplus of 1.055 billion euros and a primary surplus of 3.197 billion euros for the same period in 2024.

In the period January-May 2025, net state budget revenues amounted to 28.977 billion euros, representing an increase of 1.640 billion euros or 6% compared to the target included for the corresponding period in the 2025 budget report.