Kikilias: Concern over rising oil prices – Food and ticket costs likely to be affected

“The increases in the price of oil of up to 10% in one day are intensifying international concerns about transport and product prices,” the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vasilis Kikilias said speaking to Open TV about developments in the Middle East.

“The geopolitical flare-up and the developments in the Strait of Hormuz are leading prices up – production, industrial products, petroleum products and their by-products, food, tickets – not only in our country, but all over the planet,” he noted.

“Clear instructions to Greek-flagged or Greek-owned ships”

Regarding the Greeks who are either working or currently visiting Israel – and possibly Iran – the minister stressed that the government is working on plans based on the development of operations. The minister confirmed that the Operations Room of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy and the leadership of the Coast Guard – Hellenic Coast Guard have already sent three special signals with clear instructions to Greek-flagged or Greek-owned ships in or around the Strait of Hormuz, noting that “above all is the protection of our sailors and our ships.”