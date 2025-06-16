Tsakos Energy Navigation leads in strategic shipping sectors

Tsakos Energy Navigation stands out in strategic segments of maritime transport. More specifically, TEN has been transformed “into an infrastructure company, with long-term commitments,” according to its CEO Dr Nikos Tsakos.

TEN has succeeded in being the largest shuttle tanker operator in the world, following the strategic agreement with Transpetro’s that includes the construction of nine tankers of this type. It is also a leader in dual-fuel vessels, with six active vessels – pioneering green shipping. It is the world leader in Ice-class vessels, with nine special-purpose vessels acquired 15 years ago, while it is also the largest tanker provider to oil giant Equinor, the demanding Norwegian energy company, through a strategic agreement signed a decade ago.

“The first half of 2025 is the busiest in our history,” Dr Nikos Tsakos emphasized, noting that the company was founded in 1993 and has since managed to grow continuously, despite exogenous crises: the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East and new forms of economic warfare against shipping (taxes, tariffs, restrictions).

Despite the cyclical nature of shipping, TEN managed to remain profitable for five consecutive years and significantly reduce its debt, which never exceeded 60% of assets.