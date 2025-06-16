Aktor’s strong footprint in a 45 billion project in Romania

Aktor “sees” significant scope for the development of its activity in Romania, a country of strategic importance for the Group, in which it operates, having, among other things, invested in specialized mechanical equipment.

In the neighboring country, projects are being auctioned at a high rate and a total of 45 billion euros are planned to be invested in infrastructure (energy, railways and roads) by 2030.

Aktor is preparing its participation in the Romanian public tender procedures for 2 railway projects with a total budget of 2.8 billion and for a road project of 0.9 billion (total 3.7 billion euros).

The Greek Group’s backlog of projects in Romania is around 880 million euros. It employs around 700 workers (150 Greeks and the rest of various nationalities) participating in the construction of some of the largest transportation projects currently underway.

During this period, it completed and will deliver to the Romanian state in the coming days the road axis of the Bucharest Southern Peripheral Motorway A0 (Lot 3), with a final cost of 305 million, which will complete the city’s outer artery.

In particular, Aktor is constructing the Apata – Cata section (Lot-2), as part of the upgrade of the Brasov – Simeria railway line, which is part of the Trans-European Rhine – Danube Corridor and is of strategic importance for Europe.

This is a technically difficult project with a budget of 507 million, which includes the construction of 2 twin tunnels in the Homorod and Ormenis mountain ranges, 6.9 km and 5.1 km long respectively, for a speed of 160 km/h, with its physical progress amounting to 38% (data as of April 30, 2025).