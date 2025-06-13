Netcompany turns to AI and Defense

Netcompany SEE EUI, now known as Netcompany-Intrasoft, is focusing on Artificial Intelligence and new sectors such as Defense.

As Alexandros Manos, CEO of Netcompany South and East Europe & European Institutions, emphasized during a briefing on the company’s progress, “the use of Artificial Intelligence is not just an opportunity – it is a catalyst for a sustainable, digital future, for the benefit of all, businesses and citizens, and can change the implementation of technology projects in the public and private sectors.”

The company is already testing AI solutions for internal use and for serving its customers, and some have already been implemented in the Greek market in the context of implementing large projects in the insurance sector and telecommunications. At the same time, the company participates in European innovative projects related to AI and cybersecurity. Activities that open new paths for Netcompany, including the defense sector, in which the company already participates through EDF and ELKAK. Specifically for this specific activity, Manos pointed out that “our activity in the defense sector started years ago. It is a very interesting sector for us. We are already looking at services that are of interest to this specific sector and that can be utilized operationally.”

On a growth trajectory

Almost three years after the acquisition of the Greek IT company Intrasoft International by the Danish group Netcompany, the new corporate structure Netcompany Intrasoft, now called Netcompany SEE EUI, has found its footing and is on a growth trajectory.

According to Manos, in 2024 the company’s turnover amounted to 309 million euros, recording an increase of 10.4%. For 2025, the estimates are positive, already in the first quarter of the current fiscal year the growth rate reached a double-digit percentage of 18.7%, much higher than the market average. The company’s backlog amounts to 900 million euros, of which 240 million euros concern public works.