Tzitzikostas: Shaping the future of European shipping on our own terms

The Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, participated as a keynote speaker at the “Shaping the Future of Shipping Summit”, which took place at the Athens Conservatory.

The Commissioner referred to the current trends in shipping worldwide, as well as to the security of the supply chain, the energy transition and the movement of citizens. He highlighted the prospects specifically in the issues of maritime trade, but also the economic dimension of the shipping sector, referring to the future of the sector in a constantly changing global landscape.

“In Greece, shipping is not just an industry, but part of our soul”, Tzitzikostas stated.

“Security concerns, geopolitical changes, global competition, environmental pressures are already transforming global shipping. And the choice before us is simple: Either we let the changes and challenges define our future or we take the initiative to define it ourselves. We can shape the future on our own terms. Because we have a long-term vision, cooperation and determination to act. And this Summit is an excellent opportunity to start this process together. The shipping sector needs far-sighted strategies. The maritime transport sector can also play a vital role in Europe’s security. We are not asking the shipping industry to shoulder this burden alone. Strategies of this magnitude need to be built and implemented with the participation of all stakeholders”, Tzitzikostas pointed out.

The Commissioner stressed that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect the maritime sector, explaining that this will be done by defending freedom of navigation, protecting sea lanes, strengthening the resilience of infrastructure and diversifying trade routes.

Referring to the issue of tariffs, Tzitzikostas stressed that “the EU will always seek solutions through negotiation, while ensuring our economic interests and protecting workers, businesses and European citizens.”