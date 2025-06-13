GEK Terna Group named provisional contractor for two railway projects in Romania

GEK Terna Group has been selected as the provisional contractor for two railway infrastructure projects in Romania, with a total budget of 800 million euros.

The Greek group’s share is estimated at approximately 500 million euros, and the relevant contracts are expected to be signed by the end of the year, according to CEO George Peristeris.

As he said, 2024 was a milestone year for the Group as its transformation into a leading Concessions operator began to be clearly visible, with stable net cash flows and it is already ranked at the top of Southeastern Europe in this sector, and not only, along with more to come (Egnatia Kasteli, etc.)

He reiterated that the revenue from the existing concessions throughout their duration is estimated at 11 billion euros and the acquisition of Attiki Odos contributes significantly to this, while the project in Elliniko and Kasteli Airport are not included in the estimates.

Energy sector

Peristeris described the sale of Terna Energy as an important action, with a good valuation despite the prevailing global situation, and stressed that GEK Terna does not stop operating in the energy sector. “We will continue to be present in the energy sector with particular emphasis on necessary and complex projects, such as pumped storage and offshore wind farms.”

The company decided to distribute a dividend of 0.4 euros per share.